Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, has moved to New York to pursue an MBA at NYU Stern. The influencer recently opened up about leaving India, finding herself and stepping away from constant online scrutiny.

Social media influencer and YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has opened up about her decision to move to New York, USA, as she begins a new chapter away from the constant spotlight. The influencer has shifted to the US to pursue an MBA at NYU Stern and says the move is also helping her understand herself better.

Apoorva Says She Forgot Who She Was

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Apoorva spoke candidly about her journey and the experiences that brought her to this point. She admitted that the pressure of constantly staying relevant online made her lose touch with her identity beyond social media.

Apoorva said she feels she has “genuinely forgotten” who she is when she is not being The Rebel Kid. She explained that moving to New York is partly about stepping away from that pressure, finding her purpose and figuring out what she wants from life.

The influencer also acknowledged that criticism has become a constant part of her life, saying that no matter what she does, someone will have an opinion about it.

No Bollywood Career Plans

Apoorva, who made her acting debut with a supporting role in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan, has no plans to build a career in Bollywood. Although she expects to return to India eventually, she made it clear that acting in Bollywood is not her current goal.

Does She Regret Her Choices?

Despite being involved in controversies, including the backlash surrounding India's Got Latent, Apoorva said she does not regret her decisions. She maintained that she has apologised and taken accountability whenever she felt she was wrong.

For Apoorva, every mistake and difficult phase has ultimately been part of her journey. She now hopes her time in New York will help her discover what comes next, beyond the identity of The Rebel Kid.