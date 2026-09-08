Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, is making headlines after a viral video allegedly shows her kissing rumoured beau Amin Jaz. The clip has reignited dating speculation, while neither creator has publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, better known as Rebel Kid, is once again making headlines after a video allegedly showing her kissing DJ and podcast host Amin Jaz surfaced online. Apoorva, who recently moved to New York to pursue an MBA, has been documenting her student life on social media. However, her latest viral moment has shifted attention back to her personal life and relationship rumours.

Video Allegedly Shows Intimate Moment With Amin Jaz

The viral clip appears to show Apoorva in a halter-neck dress standing near a DJ who seemingly resembles Amin Jaz. The two are seen appearing to share a kiss before Apoorva looks around, seemingly checking whether anyone has noticed the moment. The footage has quickly spread across social media, with users debating whether the woman in the clip is indeed Apoorva.

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Fans React To The Viral Clip

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users believe the footage could finally offer a glimpse into Apoorva’s much-speculated relationship with Amin, others have urged people to respect her privacy. Several fans pointed out that her personal life should not become a subject of unnecessary scrutiny.

Turkey Trip Had Earlier Fuelled Speculation

Apoorva’s recent Turkey trip had already intensified dating rumours after she shared a video referring to someone as her boyfriend. Viewers also noticed a man feeding her during the vlog, prompting speculation about his identity. Although neither Apoorva nor Amin has publicly confirmed their relationship, the latest viral clip has once again placed their equation under the spotlight.