    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    A recent video of Taylor Swift dancing on stage during one of her Eras Tour performances has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. A fan submitted a TikTok video of Taylor uncomfortably dancing on stage. The fan captioned the video, 'She's incredibly underappreciated as a dancer.' Now, this video has become popular on X, with many users pointing out how she hasn't practiced her dance moves, which resemble those of a child and are awkward.

    Many users compared Taylor's dance moves to Salman Khan's. In addition to the video of Taylor dancing, one person submitted a video of Salman dancing to Sultan's song Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. "This is how Salman Khan dances," commented another person. A comment also stated, "Indian uncles dance better than her."

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor recently finished her 100th Eras trip event and announced that she will terminate the trip in December. She performed all over the world throughout the tour, including South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

    Taylor released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April of this year. On April 19, she released the first 16 tracks from Poets. Two hours later, she stunned fans by revealing that it was a double album with 15 additional tracks. It received 300 million streams on Spotify in a single day.

