    SHOCKING: Actor Danny Denzongpa owns India's third-largest beer band with annual turnover of Rs 200 crore

    Yuksom Breweries reportedly contributes Rs 100 crore to the northeastern region's economy every year and employs 250 people.

    Danny Denzongpa, also known as Tsering Phintso, is a well-known Sikkimese actor who has had a huge impact on Bollywood over the past 50 years. Apart from his great playing career in films such as 'Baby', 'Indian', 'Hum', 'Bang Bang', and others, Danny entered the brewing industry and founded Yuksom Breweries in South Sikkim in 1987. 

    About Yuksom Breweries

    In 2005, he expanded his brewing activities by founding Denzong Breweries in Odisha, and four years later, he acquired Rhino Agencies in Assam. These three breweries have a combined annual production capacity of 6.8 lakh hectoliters, making Yuksom one of India's leading beer firms. Dansberg and He-Man 9000 are among their most popular brands. Yuksom Breweries reportedly contributes Rs 100 crore to the northeastern region's economy every year and employs 250 people.

    Danny saw the acquisition of Rhino Agencies in 2009 as a key milestone. During that time, Vijay Mallya hoped to enter the northeast market, and United Breweries planned to acquire Rhino, a newly established brewery in Assam. To protect its market dominance in the region, Yuksom preemptively acquired Rhino. This clever action not only strengthened Danny's position in the market but also thwarted Vijay Mallya's development goals.

    Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post

    Danny's film career

    Danny debuted in 1971 with BR Ishara's 'Zaroorat' and rose to fame with films like 'Mere Apne' and 'Dhundh'. During the 1970s and 1980s, he had supporting roles in several important films, including 'Chor Machaye Shor', 'Kalicharan', 'Dharmatma', 'The Burning Train', 'Love Story', and 'Bulundi'. Danny moved into negative and character parts in the late 1980s, gaining critical acclaim for his work in films such as 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', 'Agneepath', 'Ghatak', 'Krantiveer', and 'Indian'. 

