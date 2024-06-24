Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lashkar-e-Taiba associate Qari Idris dies after mysterious needle attack by unknown men in PoJK: Reports

    Radical preacher Qari Idris, also said to be a prominent figure associated with the notorious terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been reported dead under suspicious circumstances.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

    Radical preacher Qari Idris, also said to be a prominent figure associated with the notorious terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been reported dead under suspicious circumstances. According to reports, Idris, also known by his alias Ghazi Idris, was the in-charge of the Kotli-Mirpur division in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

    Also read: Retired Pak Army Brigadier Ameer Hamza shot dead by unknown gunmen in Jhelum; wife, daughter injured: Reports

    Reports reveal that a few days ago, Idris was attacked by an unknown assailant in Muzaffarabad. The attacker reportedly stabbed Idris in the back with what is believed to be a poisonous needle before fleeing the scene. Idris succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter, leading to widespread speculation and concern within militant circles.

    Qari Idris was a radical preacher with a long-standing association with Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group known for its involvement in numerous terror activities across the region. His role as the head of the Kotli-Mirpur division placed him in a significant position within the organization.

    Reports suggest that Idris's death may be linked to the ongoing power struggles and rivalries within various terror factions operating in Pakistan. It is speculated that hostile elements within the LeT or rival groups might have orchestrated this assassination to eliminate a key figure and gain supremacy in the region. However, no official confirmation about his death has come to light so far.

    The news of Idris' death under mysterious circumstances coincided with the passing of Maulana Ghulam Nabi Nowshri, a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, and a prominent figure in the Hurriyat movement, in Islamabad.

    The 80-year-old was a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He worked towards the Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir movement, working closely with its leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Together, they served as members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

    Ghulam Nabi Nowshari migrated to Pakistan from occupied Kashmir in the 1990s. He had been actively involved in the Kashmir freedom movement for the past 30 years while in Pakistan. For many years, he had been ill and was undergoing dialysis twice a week.

    Last week, retired Pakistan Army Brigadier Ameer Hamza was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen at the Lilla interchange in Pakistan Punjab's Jhelum area, according to reports. The attack, which reportedly occurred while Brigadier Hamza was traveling with his wife and daughter, also left both women injured.

