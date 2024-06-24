Is Ayodhya's Ram Temple roof leaking? Construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra denies design issue

Nripendra Mishra, Chairperson of the Sri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, acknowledged the seepage but reassured that there is no design or construction issue.

Six months after its grand inauguration, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a symbol of faith and heritage, has reportedly encountered a notable challenge — leakage from its roof during rainfall. The issue, which surfaced during the recent monsoon showers, has sparked concerns among devotees and temple officials alike.

Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das expressed his apprehension in an interview with ANI, stating, "In the first rain, the roof of the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Ram Lalla was installed has started to leak."

He emphasized the urgency of addressing the matter to ensure uninterrupted prayers at the temple, especially with the possibility of intensifying rains.

“Attention should be paid to the matter and to find out what was missing. It is very important. There is no space to drain water out of the temple. If the rain intensifies, it would be difficult to offer prayers at the temple," he added.

Das also expressed astonishment at the leakage from the temple roof despite the presence of numerous engineers. “It is very surprising. So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof,” Das told PTI. "Nobody would've thought this."

Nripendra Mishra, Chairperson of the Sri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, acknowledged the seepage but reassured that there is no design or construction issue.

“I am in Ayodhya. I saw the rainwater dropping from the first floor. This is expected because Guru Mandap is exposed to the sky as the second floor and completion of Shikhar will cover this opening,” Mishra told in a statement.

“I also saw some seepage from the conduit as this work on the first floor is in progress. On completion, the conduit will be closed. There is no drainage in the Sanctum Santorum because all the Mandaps have measured slope for clearance of water, and the water in Sanctum Santorum is manually absorbed," Misra added.

"Moreover, the devotees are not performing Abhishek on the deity. There is no design or construction issue. The Mandaps which are open may get rainwater drops which was debated but the decision was to keep them open as per Nagar architectural norms," he further stated.

The Ram Temple, inaugurated on January 22 amidst grand ceremonies attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, has since become a focal point of pilgrimage for devotees from across India and beyond. The temple's construction has been a significant cultural and religious event, marking a milestone in the nation's history.

