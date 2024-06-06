SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

A shocking video shows DMK supporters in Tamil Nadu publicly slaughtering a goat with BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai's photo on its face. This act followed Annamalai's defeat by DMK candidate P Ganapathy Rajkumar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Annamalai contested the Coimbatore constituency for the first time.

A shocking video has surfaced online showing supporters of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in Tamil Nadu slaughtering a goat with the face of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai in full public view. The act was filmed and shows the goat being beheaded in a photo of Annamalai, an incident that has sparked widespread condemnation and shock across social media platforms.

This disturbing act follows Annamalai's defeat by DMK candidate P Ganapathy Rajkumar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Annamalai, who contested from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency for the first time, suffered a loss against the DMK candidate, marking a significant event in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

The video has gone viral, drawing criticism from various political leaders and the public alike, who have condemned the act as barbaric and inhumane. The Netizens have demanded action against those involved, calling for a thorough investigation and stringent punishment for the perpetrators.