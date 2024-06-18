Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Darshan's troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case

    A case has been filed against Darshan, Vijayalakshmi, and their farmhouse manager, Nagaraj, under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for the illegal confinement of migratory bar-headed geese.

    Darshan troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in police custody over the murder of his fan, is facing further legal complications as the actor might soon be charged for illegally housing bar-headed geese at his farmhouse. The forest department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are expected to submit a chargesheet within the next two days.

    It is reportedly said that Darshan and his wife, Vijayalakshmi, came under scrutiny after the actor mentioned in a TV interview that he kept geese at his farmhouse. During the interview, he allegedly showed the caged birds to the interviewer. This led to a raid on his property, resulting in the rescue of the birds.

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case

    A case has been filed against Darshan, Vijayalakshmi, and their farmhouse manager, Nagaraj, under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for the illegal confinement of migratory bar-headed geese. These geese, which migrate to India from Mongolia and Tibet during the winter, are protected under Schedule 2 of the wildlife law.

    Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath informed the media, "A preliminary review regarding the status of the buffer zone encroachment near Darshan's residence and other properties revealed that the stay order issued by the high court is still in effect. The BBMP plans to file a motion to vacate this stay."

    This new legal trouble for Darshan emerged just days after his arrest in connection with the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. Darshan, his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, and several associates were taken into custody for the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga.

    Bhavani Revanna granted anticipatory bail by Karnataka HC in KR Nagar woman kidnapping case

    Renukaswamy's body was discovered at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He reportedly worked at an Apollo Pharmacy branch in Chitradurga. According to police, Renukaswamy had been sending vulgar messages to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, a friend of Darshan.

    Enraged by this, Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered and his body disposed of in a canal at Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, in Darshan's presence. Eight of the accused have implicated Darshan, claiming he was present during the assault on Renukaswamy.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
