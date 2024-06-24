Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless'

A source closely connected to Rajkumar Hirani has dismissed all claims that he will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on an adventure patriotic movie. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani partnered for Dunki, which received positive feedback from audiences. Since then, rumors have circulated that they would team up again, this time with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, a source close to the filmmaker has denied these speculations.

The source stated that there have been no discussions with SRK or Samantha regarding any project. They emphasized that Hirani is presently occupied with writing his next film and laughed off the notion of SRK and Samantha collaborating on an untitled action-adventure patriotic movie as "completely baseless and untrue."

After the release of Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani expressed his satisfaction with working with Shah Rukh Khan and expressed interest in potentially collaborating again in the future. He said, "I would love to. I had such joy working with him, itna maza aya (we had so much fun). When you have happiness working with somebody, you definitely want to work again with that person. But currently I am working on scripts."

Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in Dunki, has been focusing on his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. He was actively attending matches and supporting the team but was hospitalized in Ahmedabad due to a heat stroke before the finals. Regarding films, he will next begin working on Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year, it was reported that he will play a Don with shades of grey in the film.

