Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

A television actress has come forward, stating that she too received obscene messages from the same social media account linked to Renuka Swamy, who was recently murdered in Bengaluru for sending explicit content. Renukaswamy, originally from Chitradurga, allegedly sent obscene messages to multiple women, including the rumored girlfriend of Sandalwood actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda. This led to the arrest and jailing of Darshan and 16 others for their involvement in the murder.

For privacy reasons, the actress withheld her identity and shared her experience of receiving similar messages from Renuka Swamy's fake account. She mentioned that upon hearing about the account "goutham_ks_1990" in the news, she realised that she had previously encountered and blocked the account for sending inappropriate content.

I block accounts that send me obscene messages or photos. When I recognised the ID 'goutham_ks_1990', I remembered seeing it on my blacklist. Checking my blacklist confirmed that this account had sent me obscene messages, which is why I blocked it," she stated.

This is not the first instance of such reports. Two other television actresses had previously lodged complaints at the Basaveshwar Nagar police station, alleging they received explicit messages from the same account, but no action followed. The recent statement by the actress adds credibility to the claims that Renuka Swamy was targeting multiple women using fake social media profiles.

The actress expressed her unease and confusion over the messages. "I don't know what to say to this. Why send such messages to someone else when you have a family? Many people might say that this is common, but it feels disgusting to receive such messages," she added.

"I am not here to support anyone. May God strengthen Renuka Swamy's family. However, refrain from passing judgment on someone else's personal matters by leaving comments in the comment section. Take care of your life; that’s enough," she said.

She further emphasised the distress caused by receiving such content: "If that account is on my blacklist, I must have received an obscene message or photo from it. That’s why I blocked it. The incident left me scared and disturbed."

