    'Monkey Man': CBFC allegedly obstructs Dev Patel's movie to be released in India; Read on

    Dev Patel's film 'Monkey Man' has been anticipating its Indian release for quite some time. Recent updates indicate that the CBFC is preventing its premiere by not scheduling a review screening

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    Dev Patel's film 'Monkey Man' has yet to receive a release date in Indian theatres, despite being available in the USA and Canada since April 5. The film, set in a dystopian version of India, was slated for release by Universal Pictures on April 19. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India has not yet reviewed the movie, thus delaying its release.

    According to a report by The Hindu, the CBFC has not even scheduled a screening for the film, a necessary step before it can be approved or sent back for edits. Universal Studios has already made significant edits to the film to remove any potentially controversial connections between religion and politics. This includes changing the color of political banners from saffron to red and cutting scenes that might be seen as contentious. The global version of the movie, including those available on streaming platforms, reflects these changes.

    The Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, stipulate a five-day deadline for films to be referred to the Examining Committee, which watches the film and suggests any necessary changes. This deadline for 'Monkey Man' passed in May, yet the CBFC has not moved forward with the review.

    Actor Makarand Deshpande, who plays a significant role in the film, mentioned in an interview that crucial scenes were cut for 'political reasons.' His character, Baba Shakti, had scenes involving religious symbolism and dialogues about the power of faith, which were removed.

    Further complicating matters, the CBFC has not responded to RTI (Right to Information) filings seeking updates on the film's examination status. This continued lack of action from the CBFC raises questions about the reasons behind the delay in the release of 'Monkey Man' in India.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 3:07 PM IST
