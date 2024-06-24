 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Apple to Orange: 7 fruit peels for healthier, brighter skin

Image credits: Freepik

1. Orange Peel

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help brighten the skin and fight free radicals. They also have astringent properties that help tighten the skin and reduce excess oil.

Image credits: Getty

2. Lemon Peel

Contain citric acid and vitamin C, which help lighten dark spots and pigmentation. They also have antibacterial properties that can help combat acne.

Image credits: Getty

3. Banana Peel

Packed with potassium, vitamins, and antioxidants that moisturize and nourish the skin. They can help reduce puffiness, fight wrinkles, and soothe irritated skin.

Image credits: Getty

4. Pomegranate Peel

Have powerful anti-aging properties due to their high levels of antioxidants. They help to regenerate skin cells and improve skin elasticity.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Papaya Peel

Rich in enzymes like papain that exfoliate dead skin cells and promote skin renewal. They can help reduce blemishes and uneven skin tone.

Image credits: Pixabay

6. Cucumber Peel

Have a high water content and are rich in vitamins and minerals that hydrate and soothe the skin. They are particularly good for reducing puffiness and dark circles

Image credits: Freepik

7. Apple Peel

Contain vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants that help rejuvenate the skin. They can improve the skin’s texture and tone while providing hydration.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One