Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India now has 533 passport application processing centres, MEA working to cut police verification: Jaishankar

    The Ministry of External Affairs is implementing several initiatives to expedite the passport application process in the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. These measures aim to reduce processing times and enhance accessibility for passport seekers.

    India now has 533 passport application processing centres, MEA working to cut police verification: Jaishankar gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    With objectives to reduce the processing times and enhance accessibility for passport applicants, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the government is implementing a number of initiatives to expedite the passport application process in the country.

    In a post on X, Jaishankar announced the development and stated that the ministry is actively working with state and union territory police forces to expedite the police verification procedure. “This collaboration aims to significantly reduce the time taken for the process, which is a crucial step in ensuring the security and legitimacy of passport applications.”

    His statement came on the occasion of the 12th Passport Seva Divas, celebrated across the country on June 24.

    Thus far, the ministry has put into operation a vast network of 440 Post office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). When combined with the current 93 PSKs, this brings the total number of passport application processing facilities under 37 Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) throughout the nation to 533.

    One of the Government of India's most effective and well-liked examples of effective service delivery, according to Jaishankar, is the passport delivery programme.

    He also said that the Passport Seva System has been successfully integrated with DigiLocker, which allows passport seekers to submit documents electronically. The minister further said that the government has introduced the “mPassport Police App” in over 9,000 police stations across 25 states and Union Territories.

    In 2023 alone, the Ministry processed over 16.5 million passport-related services, witnessing a 15% growth compared to the previous year.

    It should be mentioned that at the RPOs Conference two days ago, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised the value of constantly enhancing the passport delivery system and utilising cutting-edge technology to further enhance the citizen experience.

    Secretary (CPV & OIA) Muktesh Pardeshi praised the Central Passport Organisation on its accomplishments and emphasised the need for creative ideas to further enhance the passport issue process by building a cadre of motivated, competent, and well-trained passport employees.

    Officers from the Central Passport Organisation, under the direction of Joint Secretary & Chief Passport Officer K J Srinivasa, as well as passport officers from 37 passport offices around India participated in the RPO Conference.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 7:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi says unilateral discussions with Bangladesh unacceptable gcw

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says ‘unilateral discussions with Bangladesh unacceptable’

    Centre allows 6 months maternity leave for surrogacy, amends rules for govt employees gcw

    Centre allows 6 months maternity leave for surrogacy, amends rules for govt employees

    How does Ram Setu look like from space European space agency shares stunning picture check out gcw

    How does Ram Setu look like from space? European agency shares stunning picture; Check out

    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha AJR

    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha; all you need to know

    Delhi water crisis: Atishi vows to continue hunger strike despite health risks; check details AJR

    Delhi water crisis: Atishi vows to continue hunger strike despite health risks; check details

    Recent Stories

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi says unilateral discussions with Bangladesh unacceptable gcw

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says ‘unilateral discussions with Bangladesh unacceptable’

    Poonam Pandey HOT pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY toned body RKK

    Poonam Pandey HOT pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY toned body

    Korean Air flight drops 26,900 feet in 15 mins; passengers suffer from nosebleeds, ear pain (WATCH) gcw

    Korean Air flight drops 26,900 feet in 15 mins; passengers suffer from nosebleeds, ear pain (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon