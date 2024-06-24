Entertainment
Garam Dharam Dhaba - a theme-restaurant inspired by Dharmendra was launched in 2015 in Delhi. It is now operating in three places - Noida, Murthal and Connaught Place.
Bastian is one of popular celebrity-owned restaurants in Mumbai. It is known for its signature dishes, such as Bagels, Butter-Poached Lobster, and a wide variety of cheesecakes,
Gauri Khan is the latest celebrity in this business. She collaborated with Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli to start her new venture, Torii, an Asian restaurant she designed.
Badmaash, envisioned by Mouni Roy, serves up a fusion of traditional Indian flavors with a contemporary twist, promising a culinary journey filled with bold and daring tastes.
He forayed into the hospitality business in 2022 with a restaurant named Neuma. Located in Colaba, the contemporary eatery offers a wide variety of innovative European dishes.
Besides his acting career, he has diversified his financial portfolio by venturing into business. He owns a popular restaurant, Someplace Else, located in Andheri, Mumbai.
Dragonfly Experience is a popular bar and lounge in Mumbai launched by Indian rapper and songwriter Badshah.