    'My wife is getting married, & groom is....' Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty surprises fans with THIS news

    Malayalam actor and comedian Dharmajan Bolgatty surprised fans by announcing on Facebook that his wife was "getting married again." The unexpected statement was clarified in a follow-up post, revealing that Dharmajan and his wife were renewing their vows and legally registering their marriage on their wedding anniversary.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    Malayalam actor and comedian Dharmajan Bolgatty and his wife Anuja uniquely celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday, June 24, by getting married again. This time, their children were present to witness the special occasion. Dharmajan chose to make the registration a formal ceremony since their marriage had not been legally registered before. He shared that 16 years ago, they had eloped and were unable to register their marriage at that time.

    This morning, the actor shared a picture of himself and his wife on Facebook with a caption that read, "My wife is getting married again." Initially, fans were taken aback, but Dharmajan soon clarified the situation in a follow-up post, revealing the rest of the story.

    The social media post read, "My wife is getting married again. The groom is...me only. The muhurtham is between 9.30 and 10.30 and need your blessings."

    The couple has two daughters, Veda and Vaiga. Several fans are wishing him on his anniversary. 

    Dharmajan gained prominence through his appearances on several TV shows, achieving his breakthrough with the TV comedy show "Bluff Master" on Asianet Plus, which he hosted alongside his friend Ramesh Pisharody. This collaboration led to their recognition as a popular comedy duo. Together, they wrote the script for the comedy show "Cinemala" and became well-known for the Malayalam TV show "Badai Bungalow." Dharmajan began his Malayalam cinema career with the film "Paappi Appacha" (2010), where he played the role of Dileep's driver sidekick. He is predominantly seen in comedy roles.

