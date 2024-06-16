Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    In Kalpakanchery, Malappuram, an incident occurred where stray dogs chased three schoolchildren. CCTV footage emerged showing the children narrowly escaping as one of them threw a stone at the dogs to protect themselves.

    Malappuram: Stray dogs chased school children in Kalpakanchery, Malappuram, with CCTV footage showing three children narrowly escaping. In the incident, two dogs pursued the children on their way to school. The footage captures one of the children picking up a stone and throwing it at the dog to fend it off. The scenes of the dog chasing the child are alarming. The CCTV footage of this incident, which occurred on Thursday (June 13), surfaced today.

