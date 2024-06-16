Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

Malappuram: Stray dogs chased school children in Kalpakanchery, Malappuram, with CCTV footage showing three children narrowly escaping. In the incident, two dogs pursued the children on their way to school. The footage captures one of the children picking up a stone and throwing it at the dog to fend it off. The scenes of the dog chasing the child are alarming. The CCTV footage of this incident, which occurred on Thursday (June 13), surfaced today.