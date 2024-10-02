WATCH: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri shine at Manish Malhotra's show for cancer survivors

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri shone brightly as showstoppers at the 'Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage' event, organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation. This heartwarming fashion show, held on Tuesday evening, was dedicated to celebrating the resilience of cancer survivors, bringing together prominent figures from the industry.

For the occasion, Triptii captivated the audience in a stunning pink and gold brocade lehenga paired with exquisite jewellery, while Kartik looked dapper in a black bandhgala featuring intricate threadwork and an asymmetrical kurta. The pair struck a perfect pose on stage, embodying grace and style. They were joined by other notable attendees, including Sonali Bendre, who dazzled in a traditional Paithani saree, and Hina Khan, who showcased her strength and elegance in a delicate light pink outfit as she bravely navigated her battle with breast cancer.

Hina Khan, a true embodiment of courage, shared her heartfelt thoughts on the event, stating, "We are all survivors, whether we are going through a difficult time or have already overcome one. I'm fighting the good fight, and one day I'll come out on top. This walk is a celebration of courage, service, and heritage." She candidly spoke about the challenges of chemotherapy, expressing gratitude for the spirit and strength that helped her persevere.

On the cinematic front, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri are set to star together in the much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie promises to deliver thrilling entertainment as it adds another chapter to the beloved franchise. Scheduled for release during Diwali 2024, it also marks the return of Vidya Balan, reprising her iconic role as Manjulika from the original blockbuster.

This event not only highlighted the fashion industry's flair but also served as a powerful reminder of resilience and hope, resonating deeply with everyone in attendance.

