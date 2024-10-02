Krushna Abhishek Shares Update on Govinda's health, explains why he couldn't visit hospital—Read more

Actor Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek, has shared a health update after Govinda accidentally shot himself. Krushna explained why he couldn't visit Govinda in the hospital. Govinda is now out of danger and expected to be discharged soon.

His fans became worried when the news of Hero No. 1 Govinda getting shot surfaced on Tuesday morning. Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek has now shared a health update about his uncle. Along with this, Krushna also explained why he couldn't visit his uncle in the hospital. Krushna wrote a heartwarming message on social media, giving a health update about Govinda. He wrote in his post, "Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. I wish him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Please keep praying for his well-being."

Why didn't Krushna Abhishek go to the hospital to see his uncle Govinda?

Krushna Abhishek also explained the reason behind not being able to visit Govinda in the hospital. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he said, "He is doing fine now. Kashmera (Krushna Abhishek's wife) went to meet him. I am currently in Australia. He will be discharged in a few days."

Govinda's niece appeals to fans for prayers

Apart from Krushna Abhishek, his aunt's daughter and Govinda's niece Ragini Khanna also gave information about his health in a conversation. She said in a statement, "My brother and mother went to the hospital to meet him. He is recovering. I request all the fans to pray for his speedy recovery."

Govinda's accident happened early Tuesday

Govinda was cleaning his licensed revolver at his home early Tuesday when it accidentally fell and he was shot in the knee due to a misfire. He was immediately admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where the bullet was removed and he is now out of danger. There has been a rush of people to see Govinda in the hospital. Several celebrities, including actor and Shiv Sena leader Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, and Jackie Bhagnani, arrived to see Govinda.

