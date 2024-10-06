Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert

     Diljit Dosanjh's London concert featured a heartwarming collaboration with Badshah, highlighting their friendship and mutual support, captivating fans with their electrifying performance.

     

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh is leaving an unforgettable mark on the UK leg of his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour, dazzling audiences with electrifying performances. The Punjabi superstar recently collaborated with rapper Badshah during a concert in London, further elevating the excitement surrounding his tour. Their on-stage chemistry not only entertained the crowd but also showcased a heartwarming camaraderie that resonated with fans.

    The collaboration unfolded when Diljit welcomed Badshah to the stage, igniting the energy of the audience as they performed “Naina” from Diljit’s movie Crew. The performance had fans singing along, creating an electric atmosphere that emphasized the unity and joy of live music. As the song wrapped up, Diljit took a moment to express his admiration for Badshah, referring to him as an “angel soul.” He remarked, “I’ve texted him numerous times and told him that I wish to be as kind as him.” These words struck a chord with fans, highlighting the importance of kindness and support in the entertainment industry.

    Badshah, visibly moved by Diljit’s praise, reciprocated the admiration. He shared, “Whenever I am going through any problem in my life, he is the first guy who texts me… He’s not a social media person, but a real person.” Their heartfelt exchange captured the essence of their friendship and the importance of uplifting one another in a competitive industry.

    Fans took to social media to express their appreciation for the duo’s mutual support. Comments flooded in, praising the display of solidarity between artists. One fan noted, “So beautiful to see people in the same industry supporting each other rather than competing,” while another highlighted the significance of artistry and admiration within their craft.

    As Diljit and Badshah hugged on stage, it was clear that their bond transcended music, reminding everyone of the power of kindness and genuine connections. With such collaborations, Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour is not just a series of concerts; it’s a celebration of friendship and the artistry that unites them.

    ALSO READ Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded RBA

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November dmn

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November

    Prakash Raj faces Rs 1 crore loss accusation by producer Vinod Kumar over set absence NTI

    Prakash Raj faces ₹1 crore loss accusation by producer Vinod Kumar over set absence

    "Was she possessed?": Shraddha Kapoor TROLLED for 'Awkward' ramp walk in heavy lehenga [WATCH] RTM

    "Was she possessed?": Shraddha Kapoor TROLLED for 'Awkward' ramp walk in heavy lehenga [WATCH]

    Nia Sharma confirms she wont join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed- Here's what you need to know NTI

    Nia Sharma confirms she won't join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed—Here’s what you need to know

    Recent Stories

    football Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery scr

    Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

    Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions RBA

    Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions

    Crispy Golgappa Recipe: How to make perfect Pani Puri at home RBA

    Crispy Golgappa Recipe: How to make perfect Pani Puri at home

    Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: 7 Foreign actresses who rose in Bollywood NTI

    Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: 7 Foreign actresses who rose in Bollywood

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know AJR

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon