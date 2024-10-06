Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November

After a gap of sixteen years, Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal are set to share screen space again. The film, to be directed by Mahesh Narayanan, will be made on a budget of Rs 80 crores.

Kochi: Fans of Malayalam cinema can look forward to an exciting reunion as superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal prepare to share the screen in a full-fledged film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. This marks their first collaboration of the 'Big Ms' in leading roles since 2008, with filming scheduled to begin in November.

While Mohanlal made a cameo in the 2013 film 'Kadal Kadannoru Mathukutty', their last major project together was in the 2008 movie 'Twenty20', directed by Joshiy and produced by Dilieep on behalf of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) as a fundraiser to support struggling actors in Malayalam cinema. That film was a major box office success at that time.

Recently, during an AMMA stage event, producer Antony Perumbavoor hinted at a potential collaboration between Aashirvad Cinemas and Mammootty's production company, leading to speculation that this upcoming project featuring the two stars could be the one mentioned. The film is estimated to have a budget of Rs 80 crores and is expected to involve multiple production partners.

Filming will take place in various locations, including London, Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi. Since their first film together, 'Padayottam', in 1982, Mammootty and Mohanlal have collaborated on numerous iconic films, and their reunion has fans eagerly anticipating another blockbuster.

