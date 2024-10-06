Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

Dani Carvajal suffered a horror knee injury in Saturday's 2-0 La Liga-win against Villarreal at Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard was stretchered off the pitch after a collision with Yeremy Pino in the final stages of the game.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal suffered a horror knee injury in Saturday's 2-0 La Liga-win against Villarreal at Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard was stretchered off the pitch after a collision with Yeremy Pino in the final stages of the game.

Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal

Carvajal has been a key player for both club and country over the last couple of years and the Euro 2024 winner had played eight league matches for Real Madrid this season. The unfortunate incident happened towards the closing stages of the match when the 32-year-old right-back seemingly overextended his knee in a collision with Pino.

The full-back took to social media to post an update of his injury.

"Serious cruciate ligament injury confirmed, I'll have to undergo surgery and be off the field for a few months," Carvajal said on Instagram as he posted his picture in an ambulance.

"Looking forward to starting the recovery process and coming back like an animal. Thank you all for your messages, I feel very loved," he added.

Real Madrid secured their sixth La Liga win of the season courtesy of stunning lone-range efforts from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. Valverde drew the first blood inside the opening 14 minutes. Luka Modric played a corner kick straight to Valverede outside the box, and the Uruguayan took one touch before firing home into the back of the net.

Vinicius doubled the lead 17 minutes from time with an even better strike. The Brazilian forward's right-footed bullet shot, from almost 22 yards out, went past Villarreal goalkeeper Diego Conde's outstretched left hand and into the top corner.

The victory helped Los Blancos to move to 21 points from nine games, level on points with leaders Barcelona, who will take on Alaves on Sunday (October 6).

Also read: MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto

Latest Videos