Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know

The recent bust in Bhopal follows another significant drug seizure in Delhi just days earlier. On Wednesday, police discovered over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana in a godown located in the Mahipalpur area, with a staggering estimated market value of Rs 5,620 crore.

Authorities have seized MD (mephedrone) drugs and their raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Bhopal, as confirmed by Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi. This operation was a called in effort by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Minister Sanghavi praised the joint effort on social media platform X, saying, "Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of Rs 1,814 crores!"

During the Delhi operation, authorities arrested Tushar Goyal, 40, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the drug syndicate. Investigators found multiple photos on Goyal’s social media account, including images with members of the Congress party. However, the Indian Youth Congress clarified that Goyal had been expelled from their ranks on October 17, 2022, due to anti-party activities.

In addition to Goyal, three other individuals were apprehended: Himanshu Kumar, 27, and Aurangzeb Siddiqui, 23, both from Delhi, and Bharat Kumar Jain, 48, from Mumbai. The drugs, weighing over 602 kilograms, were stored in sacks at the Mahipalpur godown, with authorities believing the group intended to distribute them at concerts, rave parties, and upscale areas across major Indian cities.

Investigations suggest the involvement of approximately a dozen individuals, both domestically and internationally, with potential links to Middle Eastern drug smuggling operations. Authorities have also issued a lookout circular against Virender Basoya, an Indian-origin businessman based in Dubai, who is suspected of being part of the drug cartel.

