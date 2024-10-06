Nia Sharma confirms she won't join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed—Here’s what you need to know

Fans of Nia Sharma are feeling let down as the actress has officially announced that she will not be participating in the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 18. This news comes after Rohit Shetty revealed her potential entry during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, sparking excitement among her supporters.

On October 6, Nia took to her Instagram story to address her fans, expressing her regret for the disappointment. "I apologize for disappointing my fans and well-wishers," she wrote. Truly been overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me realize what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me." Her heartfelt message reflects her appreciation for the love she has received over the years.

Just a day after the news of her being named as the first contestant for Bigg Boss 18, Nia clarified that she would not be available for interviews regarding the show. In her note, she said, "Hi there! Please don’t call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karugi. (I apologize. I will not respond.) I'm not interested in interviews or providing quotes. Have an awesome day." This indicates her desire to step back from the buzz surrounding the show.

As Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on October 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host, fans are gearing up for another exciting season, albeit without Nia.

On the professional front, Nia is currently starring in the fantasy fiction series Suhagan Chudail on Colors TV, alongside Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy. Before this, she was part of Laughter Chefs, which featured a lineup of well-known personalities including Ankita Lokhande and Karan Kundrra. With Nia’s decision, her fans will be watching eagerly to see what she takes on next.

