Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded

    Bollywood actress Tillotama Shome expressed dissatisfaction with a long delay on her Air India journey to London. She slammed the airline's communication and accountability, impacting several customers, including patients needing immediate medical attention.

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Tillotama Shome voiced her dissatisfaction and alarm on social networking site X over a severe delay in her Air India journey to London Heathrow. The Delhi Crime actor chastised the airline for inadequate communication and a lack of accountability during the delay, which impacted several passengers, including a patient in need of medical attention.

    In her sequence of tweets, Shome initially noted the first delay, saying, "AI 129. @airindia flight to Heathrow. Delayed as of now from 5.15 am to 10 am. No message, no calls from the airlines to notify passengers of the delay. Upon contacting AI, all they can say is sorry. Zero accountability and no solutions offered (sic)."

    As the delay extended, Shome offered an update on the revised schedule and expressed her worries about the airline's handling of passengers. "AI 129 to Heathrow is delayed from 5.15 am to 1.30 pm. No information of delay was given. No calls, no messages. No hotel provided to sleep. No alternative flight options. Our luggage is checked in. Is this LEGAL? How are we being compensated? (sic)," she wrote.

     

    One of Shome's primary worries was the health of a fellow traveler who required immediate medical attention in London. She said, "A patient undergoing treatment has been sitting here since 2 am for the 5.15 am flight. She needs to get to London for treatment. We sincerely request you @airindia to NOT operate until you get your act together (sic)."

    In her final tweet, she demanded to both Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for answers. "@DGCAIndia what is the way forward? How are we being compensated for this delay? Awaiting your response. Sincerely, A concerned and exhausted citizen (sic)," she concluded.

    Air India later responds
    Air India replied to her concerns, writing, "Dear Ms. Shome, we understand that flight disruptions can be frustrating. Rest assured, our colleagues at the airport are doing everything to minimise the inconvenience. For any real-time assistance, the passengers are requested to reach out to them (sic)."

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded RBA

    Shome, however, was quick to reply, speaking her dismay. "Where are they for any real-time assistance? After check-in, now we are being informed that flight is further delayed by 3.5 hours. That is a total delay of 8.5 hours (sic)," she wrote.

    Air India later responded, claiming passengers had been notified. "Ma'am, the notification about the delay was sent out on the registered phone number. Also, our team on the ground has been actively communicating with the passengers to offer assistance and provide real-time updates about the situation. We regret the inconvenience caused to you (sic)," they wrote.

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded RBA

    Shome denied this claim, tweeting, "NO. And it is not just me, many passengers have not received any communication. Your staff admitted saying, 'it takes time to call so many people. We called as many as we could.' This is not a house party time being changed, it's a flight. Stop deflecting. Take responsibility (sic)."

    As of now, Air India has yet to respond, and Shome's tweets have generated larger discussions regarding airline responsibility and communication with passengers during long delays. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November dmn

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November

    Prakash Raj faces Rs 1 crore loss accusation by producer Vinod Kumar over set absence NTI

    Prakash Raj faces ₹1 crore loss accusation by producer Vinod Kumar over set absence

    "Was she possessed?": Shraddha Kapoor TROLLED for 'Awkward' ramp walk in heavy lehenga [WATCH] RTM

    "Was she possessed?": Shraddha Kapoor TROLLED for 'Awkward' ramp walk in heavy lehenga [WATCH]

    Nia Sharma confirms she wont join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed- Here's what you need to know NTI

    Nia Sharma confirms she won't join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed—Here’s what you need to know

    Why Rekha continues to wears sindoor after husband Mukesh Aggarwal's death: TRUE reason uncovered NTI

    Why Rekha wears sindoor after husband Mukesh Aggarwal's death: TRUE reason uncovered

    Recent Stories

    Scooby-Dooby-Doo: Delhi Police teams up with Scooby-Doo to crack down on scammers (WATCH) AJR

    Scooby-Dooby-Doo: Delhi Police teams up with Scooby-Doo to crack down on scammers (WATCH)

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November dmn

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November

    Prakash Raj faces Rs 1 crore loss accusation by producer Vinod Kumar over set absence NTI

    Prakash Raj faces ₹1 crore loss accusation by producer Vinod Kumar over set absence

    7 must-visit Durga Puja pandals in Bangalore RBA

    7 must-visit Durga Puja pandals in Bangalore

    Ten expelled from RG Kar Medical College for allegations of bullying, misconduct AJR

    Ten expelled from RG Kar Medical College for allegations of bullying, misconduct

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon