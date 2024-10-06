Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded

Bollywood actress Tillotama Shome expressed dissatisfaction with a long delay on her Air India journey to London. She slammed the airline's communication and accountability, impacting several customers, including patients needing immediate medical attention.

Tillotama Shome voiced her dissatisfaction and alarm on social networking site X over a severe delay in her Air India journey to London Heathrow. The Delhi Crime actor chastised the airline for inadequate communication and a lack of accountability during the delay, which impacted several passengers, including a patient in need of medical attention.

In her sequence of tweets, Shome initially noted the first delay, saying, "AI 129. @airindia flight to Heathrow. Delayed as of now from 5.15 am to 10 am. No message, no calls from the airlines to notify passengers of the delay. Upon contacting AI, all they can say is sorry. Zero accountability and no solutions offered (sic)."

@airindia @DGCAIndia AI 129 to Heathrow is delayed from 5.15 am to 1.30pm. No information of delay was given. No calls, no। messages. No hotel provided to sleep. No alternative flight options. Our luggage is checked in. Is this LEGAL? How are we being compensated? — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) October 6, 2024

As the delay extended, Shome offered an update on the revised schedule and expressed her worries about the airline's handling of passengers. "AI 129 to Heathrow is delayed from 5.15 am to 1.30 pm. No information of delay was given. No calls, no messages. No hotel provided to sleep. No alternative flight options. Our luggage is checked in. Is this LEGAL? How are we being compensated? (sic)," she wrote.

One of Shome's primary worries was the health of a fellow traveler who required immediate medical attention in London. She said, "A patient undergoing treatment has been sitting here since 2 am for the 5.15 am flight. She needs to get to London for treatment. We sincerely request you @airindia to NOT operate until you get your act together (sic)."

In her final tweet, she demanded to both Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for answers. "@DGCAIndia what is the way forward? How are we being compensated for this delay? Awaiting your response. Sincerely, A concerned and exhausted citizen (sic)," she concluded.

Air India later responds

Air India replied to her concerns, writing, "Dear Ms. Shome, we understand that flight disruptions can be frustrating. Rest assured, our colleagues at the airport are doing everything to minimise the inconvenience. For any real-time assistance, the passengers are requested to reach out to them (sic)."

Shome, however, was quick to reply, speaking her dismay. "Where are they for any real-time assistance? After check-in, now we are being informed that flight is further delayed by 3.5 hours. That is a total delay of 8.5 hours (sic)," she wrote.

Air India later responded, claiming passengers had been notified. "Ma'am, the notification about the delay was sent out on the registered phone number. Also, our team on the ground has been actively communicating with the passengers to offer assistance and provide real-time updates about the situation. We regret the inconvenience caused to you (sic)," they wrote.

Shome denied this claim, tweeting, "NO. And it is not just me, many passengers have not received any communication. Your staff admitted saying, 'it takes time to call so many people. We called as many as we could.' This is not a house party time being changed, it's a flight. Stop deflecting. Take responsibility (sic)."

As of now, Air India has yet to respond, and Shome's tweets have generated larger discussions regarding airline responsibility and communication with passengers during long delays.

