Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage

Pakistani diva Hania Aamir was seen enjoying Diljit Dosanjh's concert in London and when the singer noticed her in the audience he invited her to join him on stage.

Diljit Dosanjh has established himself as one of India's most prominent singers, and he is currently entertaining fans with the Hai Dil-Luminati Tour. During his London concert, he summoned a superstar on stage, and the footage is now viral. On Saturday, Faridoon Shahryar posted a video of Pakistani diva Hania Aamir enjoying Diljit Dosanjh's concert in London. Diljit noticed her in the audience, grooving to his chartbusters, and invited her to join him on stage. The actress initially declined, but as the audience began cheering and Diljit asked, she agreed to join him.

The video

As she moved her way up to the stage, Diljit Dosanjh was heard saying, “Superstar is here and keeps dancing in the audience. This can’t happen.” He was then seen singing his hit song ‘Lover’ for her. Hania was seen grooving to his beats on the stage. The video is now going viral like wildfire and fans can’t stop gushing about the moment. Hania Aamir was also heard saying, “Thank you so much for having all of us, entertaining all of us.”

About Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh will shortly begin his Dil-Luminati India tour. The amazing vocalist will perform in Delhi on October 26. The trip will next travel throughout the country, stopping in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh before closing on December 29 in Guwahati. Tickets for the India tour ran out in minutes, so Diljit Dosanjh decided to add a second day in Delhi as well as concerts in Jaipur and Mumbai.

