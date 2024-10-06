Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prakash Raj faces ₹1 crore loss accusation by producer Vinod Kumar over set absence

    Prakash Raj faces serious allegations from producer Vinod Kumar, who claims the actor caused a ₹1 crore loss due to his absence from the film set.
     

    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Prakash Raj, known for his impactful performances, is currently embroiled in controversy following accusations from producer Vinod Kumar. The producer has alleged that Raj caused a significant financial loss of ₹1 crore during the shooting of his film due to his unexplained absence from the set.

    Raj was last seen in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, sharing the screen with stars like Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. However, his recent activities have drawn more scrutiny than praise. In a post shared on X, he showcased a meeting with Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister MK Stalin, captioning it with “With a Deputy CM … #justasking.”

    Vinod Kumar responded sharply to Raj's post, highlighting the stark contrast between their political successes. He remarked, “The other three personalities sitting with you have won elections, but you lost the deposit; that’s the difference.” Kumar further alleged that Prakash Raj had vanished from his caravan without any prior notice, questioning the reason for his disappearance and stating, “You said you would call me, but you didn’t!! #Justasking!!!”

    As of now, Prakash Raj has not publicly addressed Vinod Kumar's claims, leading to rampant speculation among netizens regarding which film is at the center of this dispute. Notably, the two had collaborated previously on the 2021 Tamil film Enemy.

    Beyond this controversy, Vinod Kumar has an impressive portfolio, producing films like Mark Antony, Lens, and Thittamirandu, among others. Meanwhile, Prakash Raj has been vocal on social issues, recently calling out actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan to take action against the adulteration of prasad at the Tirupati temple. In his reply to Kalyan's tweet, he emphasized the need for an investigation and urged for stringent measures against the culprits, while cautioning against exacerbating communal tensions in the country.

    The unfolding drama between Prakash Raj and Vinod Kumar highlights the complexities of relationships within the film industry, raising questions about professionalism and accountability on set.

