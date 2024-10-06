Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Was she possessed?": Shraddha Kapoor TROLLED for 'Awkward' ramp walk in heavy lehenga [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor was recently harshly trolled online for her 'awkward' walk in a heavy lehenga at a fashion show. 

    "Was she possessed?": Shraddha Kapoor TROLLED for 'Awkward' ramp walk in heavy lehenga [WATCH] RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Enjoying the success of her horror comedy film Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor recently performed as a showstopper for Hyderabad-based couture company Mishru at the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi. The event featured the debut of Mishru's most recent collection, Resonance 2024/25, which was created by Swapna Anumolu. Unfortunately, because of her "awkward" ramp walk at the fashion show, the actress was subjected to brutal trolling online.

    BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit posted the video of Shraddha Kapoor's ramp walk. Several users commented on the post and shared their thoughts. 

     

    Neither shraddha kapoor can act nor can slay ramp walk. Neither she has any aura
    byu/Impressive_Desk_586 inBollyBlindsNGossip

     

    One user wrote, "ok wow that was a genuinely terrible walk, should've practiced more with the outfit before"

    Another user wrote, "can’t believe this is for real girl needs to either change her footwear or they need to shorten the lehenga somehow, pin it do anything that will be less embarrassing than this"

    Someone online compared her walk to going to the bathroom. They wrote, "This looks like the morning shuffle to the bathroom after someone is dragged out of bed."

    Designer Swapna Anumolu shared her gratitude for Shraddha walking for her. She said, "She was so lovely and easy to work with. She looked ethereal in the outfit. What more could you ask for?"

    One user compared her walk to Triptii Dimri's. They wrote, "I don't think I have ever seen a more terrible stage walk than this. A few weeks back people were mocking Triptii for her ramp show. Compared to this Triptti was of Gigi Hadid level"

    A user wrote, "What's going on here because she usually carries herself very gracefully and is capable of doing way better than this, so i don't know, maybe it was the heavy lehenga? But it was her job to practice the walk in it and make it look effortless and she clearly failed big time."

    Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajkummar Rao, and others were also featured in Stree 2. The movie went on to become the tenth highest-grossing Indian movie ever.

    The highly anticipated Stree 2 is the follow-up to the 2018 movie Stree. Additionally, Stree 3 has been announced by its creators. Released on August 15, 2024, the horror-comedy competed at the box office against John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

