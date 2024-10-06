Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crispy Golgappa Recipe: How to make perfect Pani Puri at home

    Who doesn't love chaat? Be it sev puri, dahi puri, or pani puri. Just the name golgappa is enough to make everyone's mouth water.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Making pani puri at home is very good for health. But many say that the puri made is not crispy. Adding one ingredient while kneading the dough makes the puri crispy.

    article_image2

    Ingredients

    Let's see how to make crispy puri like the ones available in hotels. Here are the ingredients needed to make puri.
    All Purpose Flour - 1 cup (150 grams)
    Semolina- 3 tablespoons (30 grams)
    Oil - as required for frying

    article_image3

    Mostly all purpose flour is used to make golgappa or puri. But to make the golgappa puri crispy and fully fried, you need to mix a little semolina. This makes the golgappa crunchy.

    article_image4

    To make golgappa, mix 3 tablespoons of semolina in a cup of all purpose flour. Add 2 spoons of oil to it and mix well. The dough should be kneaded well. (The dough should not be too hard or too soft)

    article_image5

    Keep the kneaded dough to rest for 30 minutes. After that, apply some oil on your hands and knead the dough well again. Now make small balls from the dough and press them in your hand for 2-3 minutes. Doing this makes the golgappas crispy. It should be rolled into a round shape.

    article_image6

    Put oil in a pan and heat it, after the oil is hot, put the rolled puri and fry it. Keep the flame on medium. Fry till it becomes golden brown. Flip it over and fry for 10 seconds and the crispy golgappa/puri is ready.

    article_image7

    Putting the puri on tissue paper removes the extra oil. Once the golgappas are cool, add boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and enjoy with spicy and sour pani.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri Day 4: Why is Maa Kushmanda worshipped? Know puja vidhi, colour and more RKK

    Navratri Day 4: Why is Maa Kushmanda worshipped? Know puja vidhi, colour and more

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes ATG

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress AJR

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones RTM

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

    Recent Stories

    football Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery scr

    Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

    Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions RBA

    Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions

    Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: 7 Foreign actresses who rose in Bollywood NTI

    Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: 7 Foreign actresses who rose in Bollywood

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know AJR

    Bhopal drug bust: Rs 1,814 crore worth of MD, raw materials seized; all you need to know

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded RBA

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon