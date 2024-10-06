Crispy Golgappa Recipe: How to make perfect Pani Puri at home

Who doesn't love chaat? Be it sev puri, dahi puri, or pani puri. Just the name golgappa is enough to make everyone's mouth water.

Making pani puri at home is very good for health. But many say that the puri made is not crispy. Adding one ingredient while kneading the dough makes the puri crispy.

Ingredients

Let's see how to make crispy puri like the ones available in hotels. Here are the ingredients needed to make puri.

All Purpose Flour - 1 cup (150 grams)

Semolina- 3 tablespoons (30 grams)

Oil - as required for frying

Mostly all purpose flour is used to make golgappa or puri. But to make the golgappa puri crispy and fully fried, you need to mix a little semolina. This makes the golgappa crunchy.

To make golgappa, mix 3 tablespoons of semolina in a cup of all purpose flour. Add 2 spoons of oil to it and mix well. The dough should be kneaded well. (The dough should not be too hard or too soft)

Keep the kneaded dough to rest for 30 minutes. After that, apply some oil on your hands and knead the dough well again. Now make small balls from the dough and press them in your hand for 2-3 minutes. Doing this makes the golgappas crispy. It should be rolled into a round shape.

Put oil in a pan and heat it, after the oil is hot, put the rolled puri and fry it. Keep the flame on medium. Fry till it becomes golden brown. Flip it over and fry for 10 seconds and the crispy golgappa/puri is ready.

Putting the puri on tissue paper removes the extra oil. Once the golgappas are cool, add boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and enjoy with spicy and sour pani.

Latest Videos