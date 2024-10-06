Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions

Amidst rising tensions in Israel, Telugu workers are returning home due to war fears and the upcoming Dussehra and Bathukamma festivals. The escalating conflict has created an atmosphere of uncertainty, prompting many to seek the comfort and safety of their hometowns during this period.

The death toll from Israeli military operations in Gaza has reportedly reached 41,825, with the majority being civilians, according to the country's health ministry. On October 7, 2023, Israel remained on high alert as it prepared for the anniversary of Hamas's devastating attack. Military officials there say Israel is preparing to retaliate for a recent missile attack from Iran.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced in a televised briefing that increased forces were ready for "attacks on the home front." He said 1,205 people, mostly civilians, were killed as a result of the original Hamas attack. As the war in Gaza continues, Israel has turned its attention elsewhere. Israeli forces have reportedly killed 440 people since launching a ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded that Israel was exercising its right to self-defense and that it had struck an Israeli air base in response to Tuesday's Iranian missile attacks. He revealed that there were casualties in the West Bank. The upcoming anniversary will be marked by memorial services in areas hit hard by last year's attack, including Sderot and the kibbutz communities of Be'eri and Re'im, which suffered heavy casualties. Events in Tel Aviv will see families of those still held hostage by Hamas demonstrating for their release.

Since the one-year war with Hamas, many workers have felt that Tel Aviv is safe. But now one by one they are returning home. Although the workers are expected to return after the Dussehra and Bathukamma festivals, the current situation is changing the equations. The understanding changed somewhat after Iran fired several missiles on October 1 in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Telugu workers are going home as if their lives are enough.

Akula Srinivas from Pipri in Nizamabad reached his homeland on Friday. Members of the Telangana Israel Association, who went to the airport to see him, said that at least five Telangana workers have returned to India in recent days. It is reported that a worker who is doing a job with a good salary is going to visit his family for Dussehra. Some people who came on visit visas and those who came here for work are leaving as they could not find permanent employment. However, Telangana Israel Association president Soma Ravi said that they are not all due to fear of war. Many construction workers and carpenters from Telangana are working there. A worker said that they have received information from the authorities that they should go to a safe place, that there is no problem, and that they should stay there until further information is given. This is the current situation in Israel.

