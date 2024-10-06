Entertainment

Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: 7 Foreign actresses who rose in Bollywood

Image credits: Instagram

Amy Jackson

Hailing from the Isle of Man, Amy Jackson gained prominence in Bollywood, showcasing her acting skills and charm in various films.

 

Image credits: Amy Jackson/instagram

Jacqueline Fernandes

A successful Sri Lankan actress, Jacqueline Fernandes has starred in multiple blockbuster films, establishing herself as a key figure in Bollywood.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Born in Britain, Katrina Kaif has emerged as a Bollywood sensation, captivating audiences with her acting talent and striking on-screen presence.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Nora Fatehi

Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi is celebrated for her energetic dance performances, particularly popular hits like "O Saki O Saki" and "Kamariya."

 

Image credits: instagram

Nargis Fakhri

American actress Nargis Fakhri rose to fame in Bollywood after her stunning role in "Rockstar," winning admiration from fans across India.

 

Image credits: instagram

Sunny Leone

Canadian-American actress Sunny Leone made her mark in Bollywood, recognized for her vibrant performances and versatility across various film genres.

Image credits: insta- sunnyleone
