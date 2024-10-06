Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif: 7 Foreign actresses who rose in Bollywood

Entertainment
Hailing from the Isle of Man, Amy Jackson gained prominence in Bollywood, showcasing her acting skills and charm in various films.
A successful Sri Lankan actress, Jacqueline Fernandes has starred in multiple blockbuster films, establishing herself as a key figure in Bollywood.
Born in Britain, Katrina Kaif has emerged as a Bollywood sensation, captivating audiences with her acting talent and striking on-screen presence.
Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi is celebrated for her energetic dance performances, particularly popular hits like "O Saki O Saki" and "Kamariya."
American actress Nargis Fakhri rose to fame in Bollywood after her stunning role in "Rockstar," winning admiration from fans across India.
Canadian-American actress Sunny Leone made her mark in Bollywood, recognized for her vibrant performances and versatility across various film genres.