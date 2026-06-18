Wagner Moura is in talks to play the villain in the Ocean's Eleven prequel, joining stars Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. The film, a period heist drama set at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix, will be directed by Cooper.

The upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel is continuing to expand its cast, with Brazilian actor Wagner Moura reportedly in negotiations to join Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper in Warner Bros.' untitled film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moura is being lined up to play the film's main antagonist in the period heist drama, which is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

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Franchise Prequel and Character Roles

Bradley Cooper is attached to direct, star and produce the project, while Margot Robbie will also star and produce through her LuckyChap banner alongside Tom Ackerley. Unlike the modern Ocean's films led by George Clooney as Danny Ocean, the prequel is expected to explore an earlier chapter in the franchise's history. A teaser presented at CinemaCon earlier this year hinted that the story would revolve around Danny Ocean's parents, with Robbie and Cooper believed to be portraying the two master thieves.

While plot details remain under wraps, industry reports suggest Moura's character will serve as the primary villain, continuing the franchise tradition of pitting the central crew against powerful adversaries. Previous Ocean's films featured actors such as Andy Garcia, Vincent Cassel and Al Pacino in antagonist roles.

Production and Release Schedule

The feature is expected to begin filming in late July, with production starting in Paris before moving to the South of France. Cooper has penned the latest version of the screenplay, building on earlier drafts by Carrie Solomon. Warner Bros. has slated the film for a theatrical release on June 25, 2027.

About Wagner Moura

Moura has gained increasing international recognition in recent years. After breaking through with Brazil's Elite Squad films and Netflix's Narcos, the actor earned widespread acclaim for his performance in The Secret Agent, winning Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globes, in addition to receiving an Academy Award nomination. He is also set to appear in Netflix's upcoming thriller The Last House and lend his voice to Lucasfilm's animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. (ANI)