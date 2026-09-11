On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan revealed his unfulfilled wish of learning music. He told a contestant he has musical instruments at home but, at 84, regrets never learning to play them, expressing admiration for musicians.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about a wish he has not been able to fulfil in his life during an upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’

The upcoming episode will see Kritagya, a content creator, as a contestant on the highly popular quiz show. In a promo shared by the makers, Kritagya asked Bachchan to play a game of ‘This or That’ with him. He said he wanted to make a reel with the actor and hoped to gain a few followers from it. Bachchan agreed to play along as Kritagya came prepared with a few questions.

A Lifelong Unfulfilled Wish

During the game, Kritagya asked Big B whether he would want to relive a day from his past or experience a day he had never lived before. Bachchan said that there had been so many incidents in his life that it would be difficult to pick one. He then spoke about something he has always wanted to learn.

Big B also spoke about his admiration for those who can sing or play instruments such as the sitar. He revealed that he has kept musical instruments at home, hoping that he would one day learn to play them. However, at 84, he said that the wish has remained unfulfilled.

“Sir sangeet hamne nahi sikha hai aur uske bahut khwaahish the. Ye log jo baja bajate hai, sitar hai, peti hai, gayeke jo hote hai vo bahot humko dhukh hota hai kyunki ke hum jab sunte hai kehte hai itna badhiya kaise gaa le, ye sab hota hai, ye hamne kabhi sikha nahi. Ghar mai sir jitne yantra hone chahiye sangeet sikhne ke liye voh sab ikkhatha kar ke rakha hua hai,” the veteran actor said during the show.

“Uske upar phool mala hum chadhate hai ke ek din ayega jab hum kuch sikhenge. Ab 84 varsh ho gaye hain, kuch nahi aaya hamein, tho iss baat ka humko bahut dukh hai.”

On Reliving the Past

Earlier in the interaction, Bachchan also responded to Kritagya’s question about reliving a day from his life. “Sir sahi mamle mai hamare jeevan mai itne ghatneye hue hai ke pata nahi konsa ho, aur dusra part na jeeya ho,” he said.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)