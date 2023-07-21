Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VD13: Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda's film, movie gets its second female lead

    The VD13 filming for Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda is probably about to start. The movie also represents Vijay and filmmaker Parasuram's first collaboration since Geetha Govindam.
     

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 12:52 AM IST

    Many people are looking forward to VD13, Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie under Parasuram's direction. Mrunal Thakur and Vijay's pairing is one of the main causes of this. This brand-new on-screen coupling has everyone buzzing. The fact that Mrunal and Sita Ramam had such a fantastic Telugu debut together is another factor in the buzz. So it stands to reason that everyone would be eager to learn what the actress would do next. With her composure and natural charisma, the actress charmed everyone on her Telugu debut. According to recent rumours, Mrunal won't be the only female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in VD13. According to rumours, the movie will have two female leads. he second lead in VD13 is rumored to be Divyansha Kaushik. 

    According to recent rumours, Mrunal won't be the lone female star in the movie. As the second lead, Divyansha Kaushik will provide some competition for her. If this is the case, VD13 will be a delight to see because it stars two outstanding women. 

    The casting of Divyansha in VD13 has not received any official confirmation. However, it is generally reported that the actress will undoubtedly appear in the movie. Whether or if the reported information is accurate will have to wait. The shooting of the movie is currently underway. In filmmaker Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, we'll see them next. 

    “I’m looking forward to working with Vijay as I do know that we can learn together and from each other as actors. Currently, we have started prep and the shoot of the film will start soon, and sharing screen space with Vijay is something I’m excited about. Whatever roles he does on screen, he has this great ability to bring this great spark on screen when he’s in front of the camera. With each passing film, he’s given such memorable characters which have become etched into our memories be it Dr. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy or Vijay Anthony in Mahanati,” Mrunal said.

     

