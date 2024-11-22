Galaxies! Andromeda to Triangulum; 5 clusters nearest to Milky Way

The Milky Way, part of the Local Group, is surrounded by fascinating neighboring galaxies. These include spiral, irregular, and dwarf elliptical types, each offering unique features. From the majestic Andromeda to the star-forming Magellanic Clouds, these galaxies lie within a few million light-years

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

The sky is a wonder for many. Star-gazers have been fascinated by it's wonders over the ages. The vast, limitless sky offers a tiny speck into what is actually millions of light years years. These are the 5 nearest galaxies from the Milky Way. These are millions of light years away from us. 

article_image2

Andromeda, Triangulum

Andromeda

The Andromeda Galaxy is the closest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way. It is roughly 2.5 million light-years away and contains around one trillion stars. This is said to be one of the most beautiful galaxies. Andromeda is set on to collide with Milky Way galaxy in 4.5 billion light years.

Triangulum

Triangulum is the third-largest member of the Local Group, after the Milky Way and Andromeda. At 3 million light-years away, it is a relatively small spiral galaxy. It has about 40 billion stars and is notable for its low surface brightness

article_image3

The Magellanic Clouds (Large and Small), Barnard's Galaxy

The Magellanic Clouds

These two irregular galaxies orbit the Milky Way. The Large Magellanic Cloud is the fourth-largest galaxy in the Local Group, while the Small Magellanic Cloud is its smaller counterpart, both known for their star-forming regions

Barnard's Galaxy

NGC 6822 is an irregular galaxy located in the constellation of Sagittarius. It is part of the Local Group and relatively close to the Milky Way. Its star formation regions make it a subject of interest for studying galaxy evolution.

article_image4

M32

M32 is a satellite galaxy of the Andromeda Galaxy, classified as an elliptical galaxy. It is notable for its high density of stars in a small area, possibly due to a past merger. M32 is often considered a remnant or compact elliptical galaxy

