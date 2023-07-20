Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio amazed by rare groundwater fish 'Pathala Eel Loach' captured by Malayali enthusiast

    Oscar award winner Leonardo Di Caprio, who is also known for his environmental activism posted a picture of a recently discovered eel loach in the state of Kerala. The Pangio Pathala Eel Loach was discovered in 2020 but Leo's post made more people aware of the finding----by Amrita Ghosh

    Leonardo DiCaprio amazed by rare groundwater fish 'Pathala Eel Loach' captured by Malayali enthusiast ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Abraham, a native of Chengannur, was taking a shower in the comfort of his own house when he came upon a worm-like creature with a slimy appearance. This middle-aged man was so fascinated by it that he put it in a jar, added some water, and put it away before reporting it to the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). The following day, a group of experts from the university went to his home, and as a result of their investigation, a new species of underground eel loach known as the Pangio Pathala or Pathala Eel Loach was discovered. The finding was quickly published in the taxonomy magazine Zootaxa, which is situated in New York City.

    Despite the fact that the finding was discovered in October 2020, many people have only lately been aware of it, thanks to Oscar award winner Leonardo Di Caprio, who is also an ardent environmental activist.

    The Titanic actor posted the picture of the eel and captioned the post as, “The wild is all around us and sometimes all it takes to discover a new species is going about a normal day. This was the case for Mr. Abraham, a local stage director living in Kerala State, India, who discovered a new species of fish while taking a shower.”

    ALSO READ: Barbie: Ryan Gosling sends BTS star Jimin Ken’s guitar; sends him a special message

    He also added that, “Hidden from light and isolated beneath the soil’s surface in the narrow aquifers of the southern Indian state of Kerala, live sightless subterranean freshwater fish like the new Pathala Eel Loach. Despite this fortuitous discovery, accessing these fishes and unlocking their secrets is no easy task.”

    ALSO READ: 'Gossip Girl' hottie 'Chuck Bass' aka Ed Westwick, in Mumbai to be with girlfriend Amy Jackson- Video

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 times actor landed in soup because of controversial comments ADC

    Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 times actor landed in soup because of controversial comments

    Anupamaa upcoming episode SPOILER: Malti Devi turns evil by sealing Anu's dance academy vma

    Anupamaa upcoming episode SPOILER: Malti Devi turns evil by sealing Anu's dance academy

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves' ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves'

    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed vma

    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed

    Student of the Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor onboard for Karan Johar's awaited OTT series; Know details vma

    Student of the Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor onboard for Karan Johar's awaited OTT series; Know details

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Nigerian man attempts 7-day non-stop crying World Record, temporarily loses sight snt

    WATCH: Nigerian man attempts 7-day non-stop crying World Record, temporarily loses sight

    Dont make it prestige issue': Supreme Court tells Centre on cheetah deaths in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    'Don't make it prestige issue': Supreme Court tells Centre on cheetah deaths in Madhya Pradesh

    Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 times actor landed in soup because of controversial comments ADC

    Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 times actor landed in soup because of controversial comments

    Rapido Vs Autorickshaw drivers war escalates in Bengaluru vkp

    Rapido Vs Autorickshaw drivers war escalates in Bengaluru

    White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea snt

    White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon