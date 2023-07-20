Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling sends BTS star Jimin Ken’s guitar; sends him a special message

    Ryan Gosling, the actor who plays Ken in the movie Barbie, has revealed that he unintentionally imitated one of the clothes that BTS member Jimin wore in the music video for the song "Permission To Dance." In return, he offered the K-pop star a unique present of his own---by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Ryan Gosling complimented Jimin on his sense of style and offered him a guitar. In a video message that has no gone viral, Ryan Gosling is seen to accept the fact that he has unintentionally copied the K-pop star’s outfit and according to him, Jimin wore it first and better. So, he offered to give him Ken’s guitar as a present. He also added that the guitar will see better use when in the hands of Jimin.

    Goslin shared the video message where he said, ““Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your “Permission to Dance” outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession.”

    He added, “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so it’ll be much better in your hands.”

    Ryan mentions Jimin's all-black ensemble from the 'Permission to Dance' music video. The member of BTS was dressed in a western style clothing that was black with white tassels attached to it. He wore it together with a pair of black denim. The official video was accompanied with the following phrase: "Had to give Jimin this [guitar emoji] for his KEN-RGY!"

    ABOUT JIMIN BEING A FAN OF RYAN

    Given that Jimin has always stated that he is a major fan of Ryan Gosling, after seeing 'The Notebook,' fans were thrilled to see Ryan deliver a message to the BTS singer. In the meantime, Jimin made his debut as a solo K-pop artist in March of this year with the release of his album titled "Face."

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
