Bajaj Qute (RE60) Reviews: Know price, features, colours, specification and mileage

The Bajaj Qute RE60 attracts customers in India looking for a car with high mileage at a low price.

Bajaj Qute RE60

Looking for a great car with excellent features at an affordable price? The Bajaj Qute RE60 is an excellent choice. Its impressive features and appealing design make it a popular option.

Bajaj Qute RE60 Features

This car's features and price make it an excellent choice. Buy this car on a low budget and easily navigate the city. Let's learn more about its amazing features.

Bajaj Qute RE60 Engine

It has a 217cc engine, available in petrol and CNG options. This car has a top speed of 70 kmph and a 4-speed manual transmission. The engine generates 13 bhp and 19.6 Nm of peak torque.

Bajaj Qute RE60 Mileage

This car is not only economical but also excellent in terms of mileage. The petrol variant gives a mileage of 35 kmpl, while the CNG variant gives 43 kmpl. This car is available in three attractive colors.

Bajaj Qute RE60 Price

The price of this car is only Rs.3.61 lakh. Seeing its excellent features, people are buying it enthusiastically. You can make it yours by paying an advance of Rs.36,000.

