Bajaj Qute (RE60) Reviews: Know price, features, colours, specification and mileage

The Bajaj Qute RE60 attracts customers in India looking for a car with high mileage at a low price.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Bajaj Qute RE60

Looking for a great car with excellent features at an affordable price? The Bajaj Qute RE60 is an excellent choice. Its impressive features and appealing design make it a popular option.

article_image2

Bajaj Qute RE60 Features

This car's features and price make it an excellent choice. Buy this car on a low budget and easily navigate the city. Let's learn more about its amazing features.

article_image3

Bajaj Qute RE60 Engine

It has a 217cc engine, available in petrol and CNG options. This car has a top speed of 70 kmph and a 4-speed manual transmission. The engine generates 13 bhp and 19.6 Nm of peak torque.

article_image4

Bajaj Qute RE60 Mileage

This car is not only economical but also excellent in terms of mileage. The petrol variant gives a mileage of 35 kmpl, while the CNG variant gives 43 kmpl. This car is available in three attractive colors.

article_image5

Bajaj Qute RE60 Price

The price of this car is only Rs.3.61 lakh. Seeing its excellent features, people are buying it enthusiastically. You can make it yours by paying an advance of Rs.36,000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money? Read audience review RBA

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

Recent Stories

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else? gcw

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else?

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness NTI

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts watch wickets snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list? gcw

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon