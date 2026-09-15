'Hanuman Ansh', a film made for just ₹2 crore, has become a blockbuster thanks to word-of-mouth, earning ₹236 crore worldwide. After a slow start, the film has now reportedly received a massive ₹100 crore offer from a top OTT platform for its digital rights.

'Hanuman Ansh' had a very quiet release, with almost no buzz around it. But once it hit the theatres, the film started creating a whole new history. The team didn't spend much on ads or promotions. Instead, people who watched the movie became its biggest promoters through word-of-mouth.

Audiences treated the cinema halls like temples, with many even taking off their shoes before entering. And the results were immediate. The film's earnings just kept growing day by day. Made on a tiny budget of ₹2 crore, this movie has already raked in about ₹236 crore worldwide. And now, word is that a huge offer has come in from an OTT platform.

**A ₹100 Crore OTT Offer?**

The popularity of 'Hanuman Ansh' is only increasing. Theatres showing the film have 'Housefull' boards up, with long queues for tickets. The same OTT platforms that initially didn't want the film are now lining up with massive offers.

The buzz is that a major OTT platform has offered a whopping ₹100 crore for the digital rights of 'Hanuman Ansh'. According to the rules for Hindi films, a movie can only be released on OTT at least 8 weeks after its theatrical run. But this platform is apparently trying to lock in the deal even before this period is over. However, there's no official word yet on whether the makers have accepted this ₹100 crore offer, but the rumours are very strong.

Speaking on this, co-producer Ragini Son said, "The audience doesn't need to worry about the OTT release right now. The film is doing exceptionally well in theatres. We want more and more people to watch it in the halls and share their feedback. 'Hanuman Ansh' has the blessings of Hanuman ji. The love from the audience is our biggest achievement. It's the common people who have promoted this film and made it a success."

This ₹2 crore budget film earned just ₹10 lakh on its first day. In its first two weeks, the total collection was ₹1.48 crore, which was less than its budget. But after that, word-of-mouth publicity created a huge buzz. From the 16th day onwards, the film's earnings shot up. It made ₹61 crore in its fourth week and ₹90 crore in its fifth week. In total, 'Hanuman Ansh' has earned ₹236 crore from India and overseas, setting a new record.