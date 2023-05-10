Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor turns IFS officer in patriotic-thriller film; know details

    Janhvi Kapoor will portray the character of the IFS officer in Junglee Picture Banner's next awaited film, Ulajh. The film will be directed and helmed by Sudhanshu Saria.

    First Published May 10, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor, best known for her impressive performances in films like Roohi and Mili, has wowed the hearts of fans and audiences with her multi-layered characters and proven her versatility as an actress who can portray several unusual characters with ease and smoothly. 

    With her various notable performances, the actress has demonstrated her range as an actress who can play out-of-the-box type of roles smoothly. She is now preparing to take on the role of an IFS officer in the much-anticipated patriotic-thriller drama film. The film's title is Ulajh. The actress recently announced her next project, in which she would co-star with Roshan Mathew and stellar bollywood star Gulshan Devaiah. The film is going to be helmed by noted filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria.

    On Wednesday, the 'Roohi' actress took to her Instagram account and shared the first look at her new project, titled Ulajh. Her caption read, "The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy. #Ulajh - Shoot begins at the end of the month."

    In the first look poster of the riveting and gripping patriotic thriller, Janhvi Kapoor stands in the middle while Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi stand on both her sides.

    Opening up about the film, the actress shared, "When I got approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which are challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has a fresh approach to dealing with this genre. I look ahead to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

    Meanwhile, the film storyline has got written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria. Produced by Junglee Pictures, it is all set to go on floors by the end of this month.

