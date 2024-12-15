Nayanthara revealed how working with Mohanlal irritated her on set; Read on

Actress Nayanthara shares her experiences working with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, opening up about the struggles she faced as a newcomer.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Nayanthara and Mohanlal

Lady Superstar Nayanthara opens up about working with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in Vismayathumbathu. She recounts director Fazil's frustration, saying, 'At one point, Fazil sir got frustrated and said, 'I can't handle this anymore. You are not understanding.'

article_image2

Nayanthara Discusses Fazil

Nayanthara details her struggles as a newcomer. 'Mohanlal sir kept insisting, ‘Nayanthara, you have to evoke emotions from within. Only then can you deliver the dialogue correctly.’ I got so irritated because he kept repeating it,' she said.

article_image3

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara recalls telling Mohanlal, 'Sir, I don't know what I'm doing. I don't know anything about the dialogue I'm saying. You're asking me to cry on this word, and fall in love on that word. There's nothing inside me. Only fear.' Mohanlal laughed and told her to take a break.

article_image4

Mohanlal

Fazil reassured Nayanthara, saying he believed in her potential. Vismayathumbathu (2004), a psychological thriller based on the French novel If Only It Were True, starred Mohanlal as a man with a sixth sense. The film was a turning point in Nayanthara's career.

 

