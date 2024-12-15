Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute

Maggi, the iconic two-minute noodles beloved by millions of Indians, may soon become more expensive.

Maggi, the iconic two-minute noodles beloved by millions of Indians, may soon become more expensive. This anticipated price hike is linked to a significant development in international trade relations: Switzerland has decided to suspend the Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) clause under its 1994 Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with India, effective from January 1, 2025. The decision is expected to increase costs for Swiss companies operating in India, including Nestle, the producer of Maggi.

What Triggered the Dispute?

The roots of this controversy lie in a 2023 ruling by India’s Supreme Court, which clarified that the MFN clause in the DTAA is not automatically applicable. According to the ruling, India must issue explicit notifications for the clause to come into effect.

Switzerland argued that this lack of automatic applicability deprived it of benefits India extends to other countries with more favorable tax treaties. Swiss authorities pointed out discrepancies in dividend taxation, as Indian agreements with nations like Slovenia and Lithuania offered more favorable terms. The absence of reciprocity prompted Switzerland to suspend the MFN clause, citing unfair treatment under the current framework.

Consequences for Swiss Enterprises

One of the most immediate impacts will be felt by Swiss companies like Nestle. With the MFN clause suspended, these firms will face a higher dividend tax rate of up to 10%, compared to the lower rates they previously enjoyed under the treaty.

Nestle, which had sought a reduced 5% tax rate based on India’s agreements with other nations, saw its appeal rejected by the Supreme Court. This increase in tax liabilities will likely affect the company’s bottom line and, by extension, its pricing strategies in India.

Impact on Consumers

The suspension of the MFN clause is not just a legal or corporate matter—it is set to have a direct impact on consumers. Companies like Nestle, faced with higher operating costs, are likely to pass on this burden to customers. This means popular products like Maggi noodles and other Nestle offerings could see price increases in the coming months.

For Indian households, where Maggi is a pantry staple, even a slight price rise could have a noticeable impact. The situation highlights how international tax policies can influence everyday commodities, creating ripple effects that touch ordinary lives.

