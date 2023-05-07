Raai Laxmi HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature in sexy bikinis

Best known for her impressive performances in Rock n Roll, Annan Thampi, Vaamanan, and so on, here are the sexiest bikini and swimsuit looks of South star Raai Laxmi which are irresistible.

Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

Raai Laxmi is a stunning South starlet with countless hit Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films to her credit. Her Instagram feed is a visual treat for her fans. Here are the sexiest bikini photos of the Dhaam Dhoom actress.

Raai Laxmi looks stunning as she gives sensual poses on the beach in a hot dark blue strapless bikini top with a white printed wrap-around sarong on her waist and looks downwards.

Raai Laxmi is looking towards the azure beach waters and is flaunting her back view to fans dressed in a sexy black colored bikini and boy shorts. She is giving a tantalizing and sumptuous view of her sand-covered body.

Raai Laxmi looks ravishing in purple and white highlighted hair donning a bold red bikini as she looks backward toward the camera and is enjoying her pool time in the picture.

Raai Laxmi gives a delectable view of her curves and toned body as she lies down on the sand dressed in a black bikini and short boy shorts with black glasses on her eyes in this photo and flaunts her toned abs and body.

Raai Laxmi gives a mesmerizing view of her curvy and luscious body dressed in a bold dark blue colored plunging neckline swimsuit that flaunts her waist, cleavage, and thighs.

Raai Laxmi is giving the best beach fashion ensemble ideas and inspiration on social media in this sensual-looking bright and multi-colored tropical print bikini with a cover-up and boy shorts of the same print as she stands outside the pool and is looking downwards.

