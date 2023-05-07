Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raai Laxmi HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature in sexy bikinis

    First Published May 7, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Best known for her impressive performances in Rock n Roll, Annan Thampi, Vaamanan, and so on, here are the sexiest bikini and swimsuit looks of South star Raai Laxmi which are irresistible.

    article_image1

    Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

    Raai Laxmi is a stunning South starlet with countless hit Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films to her credit. Her Instagram feed is a visual treat for her fans. Here are the sexiest bikini photos of the Dhaam Dhoom actress.

    article_image2

    Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

    Raai Laxmi looks stunning as she gives sensual poses on the beach in a hot dark blue strapless bikini top with a white printed wrap-around sarong on her waist and looks downwards.

    article_image3

    Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

    Raai Laxmi is looking towards the azure beach waters and is flaunting her back view to fans dressed in a sexy black colored bikini and boy shorts. She is giving a tantalizing and sumptuous view of her sand-covered body.

    article_image4

    Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

    Raai Laxmi looks ravishing in purple and white highlighted hair donning a bold red bikini as she looks backward toward the camera and is enjoying her pool time in the picture.

    article_image5

    Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

    Raai Laxmi gives a delectable view of her curves and toned body as she lies down on the sand dressed in a black bikini and short boy shorts with black glasses on her eyes in this photo and flaunts her toned abs and body.

    article_image6

    Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

    Raai Laxmi gives a mesmerizing view of her curvy and luscious body dressed in a bold dark blue colored plunging neckline swimsuit that flaunts her waist, cleavage, and thighs.

    article_image7

    Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

    Raai Laxmi is giving the best beach fashion ensemble ideas and inspiration on social media in this sensual-looking bright and multi-colored tropical print bikini with a cover-up and boy shorts of the same print as she stands outside the pool and is looking downwards.

    article_image8

    Image: Raai Laxmi / Instagram

    Raai Laxmi looks drop-dead gorgeous and sizzling in a red, dark blue, and black printed sultry-looking beach attire that flaunts her toned body and abs as she stands in the boat with the scenic background of the setting sun.

