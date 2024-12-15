India News

Chennai: Tomato, Onion price DROP; bring relief to households

Image credits: social media

Fluctuating prices

Tomatoes and onions are essential for cooking. Households faced difficulties due to high prices in recent weeks

Image credits: social media

Prices hit a peak

Rain, snow, and exports caused onion prices to soar. One kg of onions sold for ₹80-100. Tomato prices also reached ₹60-90 per kg

Image credits: socia media

Controlled cooking

Due to high prices, tomatoes and onions were used sparingly in cooking. Dishes like tomato chutney were limited

Image credits: @SocialMediaViral

Increased supply

Increased onion supply has led to lower prices. One kg of large onions sells for ₹35-60 depending on quality

Image credits: social media

Tomato prices?

Tomato yields, previously affected by rain, have increased. With abundant supply, tomatoes sell for ₹15-20 per kg

Image credits: Pixabay

Vegetable prices?

Potatoes: ₹35/kg, Shallots: ₹50/kg, Capsicum: ₹35/kg, Bitter gourd: ₹25/kg, Carrots: ₹45/kg

Image credits: Freepik

Reduced vegetable prices

Brinjal: ₹20/kg, Beans: ₹40/kg, Okra: ₹25/kg, Ginger: ₹70/kg, Ridge gourd: ₹40/kg

Image credits: Getty

Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT: Met office forecasts heavy rainfall; Check date

Kerala Weather UPDATE: Orange alert issued in THESE districts; Check

Chhattisgarh BREAKS 10-years cold-wave record; Mercury DROPS to THIS

Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian