Chennai: Tomato, Onion price DROP; bring relief to households

India News
Tomatoes and onions are essential for cooking. Households faced difficulties due to high prices in recent weeks
Rain, snow, and exports caused onion prices to soar. One kg of onions sold for ₹80-100. Tomato prices also reached ₹60-90 per kg
Due to high prices, tomatoes and onions were used sparingly in cooking. Dishes like tomato chutney were limited
Increased onion supply has led to lower prices. One kg of large onions sells for ₹35-60 depending on quality
Tomato yields, previously affected by rain, have increased. With abundant supply, tomatoes sell for ₹15-20 per kg
Potatoes: ₹35/kg, Shallots: ₹50/kg, Capsicum: ₹35/kg, Bitter gourd: ₹25/kg, Carrots: ₹45/kg
Brinjal: ₹20/kg, Beans: ₹40/kg, Okra: ₹25/kg, Ginger: ₹70/kg, Ridge gourd: ₹40/kg
Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT: Met office forecasts heavy rainfall; Check date
Kerala Weather UPDATE: Orange alert issued in THESE districts; Check
Chhattisgarh BREAKS 10-years cold-wave record; Mercury DROPS to THIS
Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian