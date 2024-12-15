Cold wave grips Delhi: Mercury drops to 5°C, air quality remains 'poor'

In areas near Jama Masjid, AIIMS, and other parts of Delhi, individuals were seen wrapped in thick blankets, attempting to stay warm in the harsh conditions. Ved Pal, an attendant at a shelter near AIIMS, highlighted the rising number of people seeking refuge.

Delhi on Sunday (December 15) woke up to biting cold as temperatures plummeted to 6°C, while the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, recording a value of 246. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further dip, with the minimum temperature likely to touch 5°C.

Early morning visuals from central Delhi showcased fog-laden streets with residents braving the chill during their morning routines in areas like Shanti Path. The cold wave has particularly impacted the city's homeless population, who rely on shelter homes and makeshift camps to endure the freezing nights.

"More than 40 individuals stayed in our shelter on Saturday night. We provide proper bedding, unlimited blankets, and food twice a day, along with tea and rusks in the morning," Pal said. He further said that a doctor visits the shelter for medical needs, and general medicines like paracetamol are available.

Roshan Kumar, who manages a shelter near Jama Masjid, commended the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for ensuring adequate facilities. "There are around four shelters here, with capacities ranging from 30 to 100 people. All shelters provide regular meals, bedding, and medical support," he said.

Delhi's air quality also continues to be a concern. As of 7 am on Sunday, the AQI stood at 246, a deterioration from 212 the previous day. Specific areas like Anand Vihar, Mundka, and Nehru Nagar recorded AQI values nearing the 'very poor' category, with Mundka registering 317.

An AQI between 201-300 is classified as 'poor,' while 301-400 is 'very poor,' and above 400 is considered 'severe.'

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy warned of a potential further drop of 1-2°C due to prevailing winds in North India. The cold wave is expected to persist for one to two more days, impacting regions in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and central India.

