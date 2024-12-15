Diljit Dosanjh celebrates Allu Arjun post 'Pushpa 2' success; video goes VIRAL | WATCH

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh celebrated cinematic and sporting icons at his Chandigarh concert, part of his Dil-Luminati tour. He recreated Allu Arjun’s iconic Pushpa dialogue and gesture while dedicating the event to chess prodigy Gukesh D, honoring his recent FIDE World Championship win

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently paid tribute to Allu Arjun and chess prodigy Gukesh D during his Chandigarh concert, part of his Dil-Luminati tour in India. Videos from the event showed Diljit recreating Allu Arjun’s iconic gesture from the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and dedicating the show to the newly crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion.

Diljit Dosanjh Acknowledges Pushpa 2’s Impact

Diljit addressed the audience about Allu Arjun’s immensely popular film franchise, Pushpa. He shared that he had watched the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, but had not yet seen Pushpa 2: The Rule. Taking center stage, he praised the franchise’s widespread appeal and recreated Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue, expressing admiration for its cultural impact.

Diljit humorously remarked that if the protagonist in Pushpa does not bow, then the brother-in-law—referring to himself—wouldn't bow either. His playful statement left the crowd in cheers and applause.

Diljit Dedicates Concert to Chess Champion Gukesh D

In addition to discussing Pushpa, Diljit highlighted Gukesh D’s recent achievement of becoming the FIDE World Champion. He dedicated the concert to the chess player, emphasizing the importance of determination and foresight in achieving success. Diljit reflected on how Gukesh’s journey exemplifies the power of envisioning goals and overcoming daily challenges to reach the pinnacle of success.

Diljit’s heartfelt acknowledgment of both entertainment and sporting achievements resonated with fans, making his Chandigarh performance memorable.

