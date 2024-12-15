Diljit Dosanjh celebrates Allu Arjun post 'Pushpa 2' success; video goes VIRAL | WATCH

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh celebrated cinematic and sporting icons at his Chandigarh concert, part of his Dil-Luminati tour. He recreated Allu Arjun’s iconic Pushpa dialogue and gesture while dedicating the event to chess prodigy Gukesh D, honoring his recent FIDE World Championship win

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates Allu Arjun post 'Pushpa 2' success; video goes VIRAL WATCH ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently paid tribute to Allu Arjun and chess prodigy Gukesh D during his Chandigarh concert, part of his Dil-Luminati tour in India. Videos from the event showed Diljit recreating Allu Arjun’s iconic gesture from the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and dedicating the show to the newly crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion.

Diljit Dosanjh Acknowledges Pushpa 2’s Impact

Diljit addressed the audience about Allu Arjun’s immensely popular film franchise, Pushpa. He shared that he had watched the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, but had not yet seen Pushpa 2: The Rule. Taking center stage, he praised the franchise’s widespread appeal and recreated Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue, expressing admiration for its cultural impact.

Diljit humorously remarked that if the protagonist in Pushpa does not bow, then the brother-in-law—referring to himself—wouldn't bow either. His playful statement left the crowd in cheers and applause.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun arrest: Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya visit Pushpa 2 star

Diljit Dedicates Concert to Chess Champion Gukesh D

In addition to discussing Pushpa, Diljit highlighted Gukesh D’s recent achievement of becoming the FIDE World Champion. He dedicated the concert to the chess player, emphasizing the importance of determination and foresight in achieving success. Diljit reflected on how Gukesh’s journey exemplifies the power of envisioning goals and overcoming daily challenges to reach the pinnacle of success.

Diljit’s heartfelt acknowledgment of both entertainment and sporting achievements resonated with fans, making his Chandigarh performance memorable.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allu Arjun arrest: Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya visit Pushpa 2 star RBA

Allu Arjun arrest: Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya visit Pushpa 2 star

Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online RBA

Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When, Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online

WATCH Rekha hugs and kisses Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Rekha hugs and kisses Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda; video goes viral

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH) gcw

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH)

Video Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Jeddah: Actress enjoys ATV Ride with husband and friends (WATCH) RBA

Video: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Jeddah: Actress enjoys ATV Ride with husband and friends (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Nayanthara revealed how working with Mohanlal irritated her on set; Read on NTI

Nayanthara revealed how working with Mohanlal irritated her on set; Read on

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute snt

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute

Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT: Met office forecasts heavy rainfall; Check date ATG

Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT: Met office forecasts heavy rainfall; Check date

Atul Subhash suicide case: Police arrest wife from Gurugram, her mother and brother from Prayagraj anr

Atul Subhash suicide case: Police arrest wife from Gurugram, her mother and brother from Prayagraj

South central Railways announces special additional trains for Sabarimala pilgrims 2024; Check details anr

Railways announces special additional trains for Sabarimala pilgrims; Check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon