Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with bubble-gum-infused pink top

    First Published May 8, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is back at it again. The style diva shocked fans in a DIY bubble-gum-infused pink top.

    article_image1

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans with a top made out of pink bubblegum.

    article_image2

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looked stunning in a quirky and unusual DIY bubble-gum-infused top in the picture. She is seen eating bubble gum and blowing it from her mouth for a big balloon in this image.

    article_image3

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed debuted this new DIY and quirky outfit look wherein she donned a pink top made out of bubble gum and it is a big yay this time.

    article_image4

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looks drop-dead gorgeous and beautiful in a quirky, risque bubble-gum-infused pink top that flaunts her toned body and abs.

    article_image5

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed, the DIY fashionista, is a brand and big name today whose outfits go viral in just a few minutes on all the social media platforms. The actress's this look in a risque bubble-gum-infused pink DIY top is hot and alluring.

    article_image6

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looks sensational with her toned body and scintillating poses donning a bubble-gum-infused pink DIY top with grey pants.

    article_image7

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed's new look screams a mix of fashion and boldness which can redefine the tones and style trends. She has caught our attention with a bubble-gum-infused pink DIY top and grey pants.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai vma

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

    pro-wrestling WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise ADC

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise

    'Asambhav': Netizens give startling reaction to exes Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar hugging each other - WATCH vma

    'Asambhav': Netizens give startling reaction to exes Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar hugging each other - WATCH

    Does Kim Kardashian feel 'alone' and lonely as single mother? vma

    Does Kim Kardashian feel 'alone' and lonely as single mother?

    Recent Stories

    Manipur violence fallout Imphal to Kolkata one way air ticket cost goes up 8 times price touches Rs 30000 gcw

    Manipur violence fallout: Imphal to Kolkata one-way air ticket cost goes up 8 times; price touches Rs 30,000

    The Drive EP07: Top 5 off-road cars to buy in 2023 watch snt

    The Drive EP07: Top 5 off-road cars to buy in 2023 - WATCH

    IPL 2023: Have elevated captaincy challenges impacted MI Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma performance? Ravi Shastri analyses-ayh

    IPL 2023: Have elevated captaincy challenges impacted MI's Rohit Sharma's performance? Ravi Shastri analyses

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP moves EC over 'sovereignty' row, demands derecognition of Congress party

    'Derecognise Congress party...' BJP moves EC over 'sovereignty' row

    Ftunes Face Whitening Cream has been changing the skincare game for over 10,00,000 customers

    Ftune's Face Whitening Cream has been changing the skincare game for over 10,00,000 customers

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon