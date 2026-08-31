Trisha Krishnan was recently spotted in London, with a fan's video quickly circulating online, igniting fresh discussions about her privacy. Amid ongoing romance rumours with actor-turned-politician Vijay, internet users called for paparazzi and fans to 'Give Them Some Privacy'.

Fans spotted Trisha Krishnan in London on a casual outing. This event quickly led to a viral, fan-captured video. It sparked renewed calls for celebrity privacy as romance rumours with actor-turned-politician Vijay persist. Months of speculation preceded the London sighting. Rumours about their relationship intensified. Various joint public appearances fuelled the talk.

London Outing Goes Viral

The video exploded online. It drew immense attention from fans and other internet users. Trisha's casual outing—far from film sets or promotions—became a sudden talking point. Within hours of upload, the footage racked up hundreds of thousands of views and shares. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Reddit buzzed. Fans initially loved seeing the popular actress relaxed. This rare, personal glimpse delighted many. The rapid spread showed the power of celebrity fascination mixed with instant digital sharing.

Internet Reacts, Demands Privacy

But not everyone appreciated the recording. Many social media users slammed the act. They called it an invasion of privacy. The initial fascination quickly morphed into a powerful backlash. Comments flooded platforms. The online discussion shifted fast—from celebrity spotting to a fierce debate about personal boundaries. The internet showed its collective voice.

“Can you stop recording? No manners at all.” One Instagram user demanded. Another user pleaded, “Leave them alone, why you have to record everything and post it in social media? Give them some privacy.” This cry for 'Give Them Some Privacy' became a rallying call online. It symbolised a strong pushback against constant public scrutiny. The idea of respecting celebrity personal space gained traction. It became a widespread demand: more respect for public figures' private lives.

Alleged Romance Rumours

This London incident isn't isolated. It joins a string of events keeping Trisha Krishnan and Vijay in the public eye. Often, this happens against their apparent wish for privacy. Their alleged relationship fuels non-stop discussion. Sightings at a Chennai wedding reception in March—and Vijay's oath-taking ceremony in May 2026—only intensified the talk. These public associations, planned or not, feed the media's and public's endless curiosity. The actress was also spotted at the Independence Day event sitting alongside Vijay's parents for the flag-hoisting ceremony.