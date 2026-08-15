Actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted in Chennai attending the Independence Day celebration, sitting beside Vijay's parents. Keep scrolling to watch the video.

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay hoisted the National Flag at Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday morning. What caught everyone by surprise was that actor Trisha Krishnan, who has been rumoured to be dating the actor-turned-politician, was also seen attending the event and sitting beside Vijay's parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Sobha Chandrasekhar.

Trisha Krishnan Seen Cheerful At The Event

Many photos and videos from the Independence Day celebrations surfaced online. In the shared videos, one can see Trisha, all smiles as she dons a yellow saree for the event, sitting beside Vijay's father and his mother. She completed her look with a green blouse and tied her hair in a bun adorned with gajra. She was seen smiling and enjoying the event cheerfully. Let us tell you that Trisha had also attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony held on May 10.

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About Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's rumoured relationship

In February this year, reports claimed that Vijay’s wife of nearly 30 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, reportedly citing alleged infidelity and mentioning an unnamed actress. A few days later, in March, Vijay and Trisha were seen wearing matching cream and gold outfits at a wedding reception in Chennai, adding to dating rumours. Fans continued to speculate about their relationship, especially when Trisha shared photos with Vijay or when the two attended Keerthy Suresh’s wedding together.

However, in a recent development, Sangeetha reportedly withdrew her divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court. The court later closed the case after she said she no longer wanted to pursue it. According to reports, Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conference, while Vijay was represented by his lawyer.