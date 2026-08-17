1 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

One of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema

Trisha Krishnan is one of South India's most successful actresses. For over two decades, she has delivered many blockbusters in Tamil and Telugu cinema, making her one of the highest-paid stars. Reports say Trisha's total net worth is around a massive ₹85 crore. This wealth comes from her film success, brand endorsements, and smart real estate investments. Her hit Tamil films include 'Ghilli', 'Saamy', '96', and 'Ponniyin Selvan'. In Telugu, she starred in blockbusters like 'Varsham' and 'Athaadu'.