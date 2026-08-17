Trisha Krishnan Net Worth: A Look At Her Wealth, Luxurious House & Assets
Trisha Krishnan is among South India’s most celebrated actresses, known for her successful films and long-standing career. Here’s a look at her estimated net worth, luxurious house, assets and lifestyle.
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One of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema
Trisha Krishnan is one of South India's most successful actresses. For over two decades, she has delivered many blockbusters in Tamil and Telugu cinema, making her one of the highest-paid stars. Reports say Trisha's total net worth is around a massive ₹85 crore. This wealth comes from her film success, brand endorsements, and smart real estate investments. Her hit Tamil films include 'Ghilli', 'Saamy', '96', and 'Ponniyin Selvan'. In Telugu, she starred in blockbusters like 'Varsham' and 'Athaadu'.
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Charges ₹10-12 crore per film?
Trisha's acting fees have shot up over time. After the success of 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'Leo', her remuneration reportedly increased. Sources say Trisha now charges around ₹10 to ₹12 crore for a single film. Earlier, she used to get about ₹5 to ₹10 crore per movie. Besides films, Trisha also earns a huge amount from brand endorsements. Reports suggest she makes nearly ₹9 crore annually from these deals, working with top jewelry, fashion, and lifestyle brands.
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₹10 crore Chennai home
Trisha owns some prime real estate, and her Chennai home is a major highlight. Reports claim this house is worth about ₹10 crore. The interiors feature earthy colours like rust orange, beige, and muted gold, decorated with paintings and art pieces. The house even has a walk-in wardrobe full of clothes and luxury handbags. Besides Chennai, Trisha also owns a property in Hyderabad worth ₹6 to ₹6.5 crore, where she stays for her Telugu film shoots. She also reportedly owns a residential property in London, but its value isn't public.
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Luxury cars worth ₹3-4 crore
Trisha's car collection is nothing short of impressive. Reports estimate that her luxury cars are worth a total of ₹3 to ₹4 crore. Her garage reportedly includes premium cars like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Range Rover Evoque, and an Audi. After more than two decades in the industry, Trisha has seen massive commercial success. Her huge earnings from blockbuster films, brand deals, and real estate investments all add up to her reported ₹85 crore net worth.
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