Yash’s Toxic has received largely negative reviews, with viewers criticising its violence and confusing plot. Amid the backlash, users noticed that its reported 5.5/10 BookMyShow rating had disappeared, though there is no official explanation yet. The controversy comes as the film continues to perform strongly at the box office.

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has sparked a mixed response from audiences despite making a strong start at the box office. Now, the film is drawing fresh attention after its rating reportedly disappeared from BookMyShow.

The Geetu Mohandas directorial, which arrived in theatres after several delays, has faced criticism from viewers and critics over its heavy violence and confusing storyline. Amid the backlash, social media users noticed that the film’s rating was no longer visible on BookMyShow.

An X user claimed the rating had been removed, while a Reddit user made a similar observation. Screenshots shared online appeared to show the film previously carrying a 5.5/10 rating, while the current page reportedly displays only the number of likes.

However, there has been no official confirmation from BookMyShow explaining why the rating is unavailable.

The controversy comes shortly after a YouTuber claimed he received a legal notice from the film’s production team over his negative review. The notice was reportedly issued on behalf of KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright holder of the film.

Despite the criticism, Toxic has performed strongly commercially. The film reportedly earned around ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day, exceeding pre-release expectations. In India, it recorded the second-biggest opening for an Indian film this year, behind Dhurandhar 2, which opened with ₹103 crore.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and written by Mohandas and Yash, Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Set against the backdrop of Goa before liberation from Portuguese rule, the film follows a story involving power, betrayal, violence and redemption.

The film received an A certificate from the CBFC without cuts. While its box-office numbers remain strong, the disappearance of its BookMyShow rating has added another talking point around the film.